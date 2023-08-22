Chandrayaan-3 Update: Mission On Schedule, Says ISRO; Shares New Images Of Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said that India's third lunar mission is on schedule.

The Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the lunar south pole on August 23. ISRO said that its systems are undergoing regular checks and smooth sailing is continuing.

"The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!" the space agency tweeted.

ISRO also shared new images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023.

"LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map," ISRO said.