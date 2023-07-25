Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO Successfully Performs Final Earth Orbit-Raising Maneuver; Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it has successfully performed the final orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 from Bengaluru.

In a tweet, the national space agncy said that the spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km.

"The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations," ISRO said.

The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.