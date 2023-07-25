Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO Successfully Performs Final Earth Orbit-Raising Maneuver; Details Here
The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it has successfully performed the final orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 from Bengaluru.
In a tweet, the national space agncy said that the spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km.
"The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations," ISRO said.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon was launched on July 14. The soft landing of the craft on the lunar surface is planned for August 23.
Through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering the technology of soft-landing on the surface of the moon.
A successful mission would mean India becomes only the fourth country to accomplish the challenge, after the U.S., China and the former Soviet Union.
"Congratulations, India. Chandrayaan 3 has started its journey towards moon. Our dear LVM 3 has already put Chandrayaan 3 craft into the precise orbit around earth... and let us wish all the best for Chandrayaan 3 craft for its further orbit-raising maneuvers and travel towards the moon in the coming days," ISRO Chairman S Somanath said after the launch.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, ISRO said.