Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO Releases First Look Of Moon Captured By Spacecraft; Watch Here
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully performed the Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.
The space agency said that the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 09 between 13:00 - 14:00 hrs IST.
"The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4313 km," ISRO said in a tweet.
The Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 06, 2023) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4313 km.
ISRO also released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.
The space agency put out the video with a caption 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion'.
Chandrayaan 3's First Images Of Moon
The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.
According to PTI, there will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module.
After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23.
On August 5, Chandrayaan 3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.
In over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the earth.
"Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru," ISRO said in a tweet. Perilune is the spacecraft's closest point to the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of lander and rover configuration.
