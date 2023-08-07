BQPrimeNationChandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO Releases First Look Of Moon Captured By Spacecraft; Watch Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO Releases First Look Of Moon Captured By Spacecraft; Watch Here

The space agency said that the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 09 between 13:00 - 14:00 hrs IST.

07 Aug 2023, 2:40 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@chandrayaan_3</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@chandrayaan_3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully performed the Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.

The space agency said that the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 09 between 13:00 - 14:00 hrs IST.

"The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4313 km," ISRO said in a tweet.

ISRO also released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion'.

Chandrayaan 3's First Images Of Moon

According to PTI, there will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23.

On August 5, Chandrayaan 3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.

In over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the earth.

"Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru," ISRO said in a tweet. Perilune is the spacecraft's closest point to the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of lander and rover configuration.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT