Chandrayaan-3: Tremendous Excitement Across India About Spacecraft Launch, Says Jitendra Singh

Days before the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that there is tremendous excitement across India about the launch of the lunar spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday, will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.

According to the space minister, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

According to a PIB release, Dr Jitendra Singh in an interview to a news agency said that after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, the rover, which has six wheels, will come out and is expected to work for 14 days on the Moon.

"With the support of multiple cameras on the rover, we will be able to receive images," he said.