Chandrayaan-3: Tremendous Excitement Across India About Spacecraft Launch, Says Jitendra Singh
Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday, will be a follow-up mission after crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in Sep 2019
Days before the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that there is tremendous excitement across India about the launch of the lunar spacecraft.
Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday, will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.
According to the space minister, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.
According to a PIB release, Dr Jitendra Singh in an interview to a news agency said that after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, the rover, which has six wheels, will come out and is expected to work for 14 days on the Moon.
"With the support of multiple cameras on the rover, we will be able to receive images," he said.
Elaborating further, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold, a) to demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface b) to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
The Minister said, as a successor to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 has undergone a few changes to increase the robustness of the Lander. He said, all these modifications have been subject to exhaustive ground tests and simulations through test beds.
"The Lander and Rover module of Chandrayaan-3 is also configured with payloads that would provide data to the scientific community on various properties of Lunar Soil and rocks including its chemical and elemental composition," said Dr Jitendra Singh.
Meanwhile, ISRO chief S Somanath on Monday said the Vikram lander now has additional solar panels on other surfaces to ensure that it generates power no matter how it lands.
'We looked at very many failures – sensor failure, engine failure, algorithm failure, calculation failure. So, whatever be the failure we want it to land at the required speed and rate. So, there are different failure scenarios calculated and programmed inside,' Somanath said.
He also shared minute details about what went wrong with the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 as it went hurtling down towards the identified 500m x 500 m landing spot on the lunar surface.
(With PTI inputs)