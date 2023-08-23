Chandrayaan-3 Success: Scientists, Business Leaders Congratulate India On 'Incredible' Mission
All hail ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing on the lunar south pole, the first by any country.
Congratulations are pouring in from all over the world as the Indian Space Research Organisation scripts history with its moon mission.
Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA; and Josef Aschbacher, the director general of the European Space Agency were among the first to congratulate India as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the lunar south pole, marking the first by any country.
'Glad To Be Your Partner'
Nelson, the administrator of the U.S.' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, took pride in being ISRO's partner in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as he congratulated India on becoming the fourth country to land on the moon.
Nelson, in a tweet, wrote: "Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!"
'Incredible!'
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher took to X to extend congratulations to ISRO and all the people of India. "I am thoroughly impressed," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the official X account of the European Space Agency posted, "We look forward to supporting the Lander and Rover surface operations and onwards to our support to ISRO's upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission."
Aschbacher tweeted: "Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!"
What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve Indiaâs first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed.
Congratulations From Russia
Russia's Roscosmos space agency congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, just days after its own moon mission Luna 25 crashed.
"Exploration of the Moon is important for all mankind. In the future, it may become a platform for deep space exploration," the agency wrote on Telegram.
'Tears Of Joy'
Harsh Vardhan Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, said he had "no words to express his feelings" as he congratulated the ISRO team for successfully landing on the moon.
Goenka posted on X: "Congratulations to all our magnificent scientists and engineers at #ISRO for finally having #IndiaOnTheMoon. It is proof of the engineering excellence of our frugal technology. I have no words to express my feelings, just tears of joy! #Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind"
'India IS ROcking'
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra spoke of the magic of the moon as he marvelled at India's historic achievement.
"From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic and science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians," he posted on X.
Mahindra posted: "Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:
âTeaching us how to aim for the stars
âMaking us believe in our own abilities
âShowing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.
And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3"
'Space Odyssey'
Congratulations also poured in from India's Cabinet ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal.
Shah posted: "India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission.
The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects.
Unlocking a gateway to space…"
Appreciations And Thanks
ISRO took to social media platform X to express gratitude to all those who contributed to its moon mission.
ISRO posted on X: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
India is on the moon.
Appreciations and thanks
for all the contributions
from India and abroad to this
ISRO-turned-National endeavour called Chandrayaan-3."
Thank You!@PMOIndia@DrJitendraSingh@HALHQBLR@BHEL_Indiaâ¦