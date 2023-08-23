BQPrimeNationChandrayaan-3 Success: Scientists, Business Leaders Congratulate India On 'Incredible' Mission
Chandrayaan-3 Success: Scientists, Business Leaders Congratulate India On 'Incredible' Mission

All hail ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing on the lunar south pole, the first by any country.

23 Aug 2023, 9:35 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chandrayaan 3. (Source: ISRO)</p></div>
Chandrayaan 3. (Source: ISRO)

Congratulations are pouring in from all over the world as the Indian Space Research Organisation scripts history with its moon mission.

Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA; and Josef Aschbacher, the director general of the European Space Agency were among the first to congratulate India as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the lunar south pole, marking the first by any country.

'Glad To Be Your Partner'

Nelson, the administrator of the U.S.' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, took pride in being ISRO's partner in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as he congratulated India on becoming the fourth country to land on the moon.

'Incredible!'

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher took to X to extend congratulations to ISRO and all the people of India. "I am thoroughly impressed," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the official X account of the European Space Agency posted, "We look forward to supporting the Lander and Rover surface operations and onwards to our support to ISRO's upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission."

Congratulations From Russia

Russia's Roscosmos space agency congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, just days after its own moon mission Luna 25 crashed.

"Exploration of the Moon is important for all mankind. In the future, it may become a platform for deep space exploration," the agency wrote on Telegram.

'Tears Of Joy'

Harsh Vardhan Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, said he had "no words to express his feelings" as he congratulated the ISRO team for successfully landing on the moon.

'India IS ROcking'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra spoke of the magic of the moon as he marvelled at India's historic achievement.

"From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic and science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians," he posted on X.

'Space Odyssey'

Congratulations also poured in from India's Cabinet ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal.

Appreciations And Thanks

ISRO took to social media platform X to express gratitude to all those who contributed to its moon mission.

