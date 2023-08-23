Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Where And When To Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming?

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said that the mission is on schedule and the systems are undergoing regular checks.

The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

ISRO said that the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23. Here's how you can watch the historic event live: