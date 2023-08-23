Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Where And When To Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming?
ISRO on Tuesday said that the mission is on schedule and the systems are undergoing regular checks.
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.
The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, is buzzing with energy and excitement.
ISRO said that the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23. Here's how you can watch the historic event live:
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Date And Time
The much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon on Wednesday around 6:04 PM IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Telecast: When To Watch?
According to ISRO, the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Telecast: Where To Watch?
The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing will be available on DD National TV channel. ISRO will live stream the event on its website, its YouTube channel and Facebook.
You can also watch the historic event live on the embedded video link below:
For all the latest updates about the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, follow BQ Prime's live blog:
Chandrayaan-3 Mission
With Chandrayaan-3, India is eyeing to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.
The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.
