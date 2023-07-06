Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: Movement Of LVM3 M4 Vehicle With Spacecraft To Launch Pad Commences
This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday said that the movement of the LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced.
This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
ðLVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3ð°ï¸ Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023
Early hours today, at SDSC-SHAR, the movement of the LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced pic.twitter.com/Oxb7arzpYr
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
ISRO has said the lunar mission is slated to be launched between July 13 and July 19. “We are aiming to launch it on July 13”, PTI quoted an ISRO official as saying.
ðLVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3ð°ï¸ Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 5, 2023
Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3. pic.twitter.com/4sUxxps5Ah
The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.