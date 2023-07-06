Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: Movement Of LVM3 M4 Vehicle With Spacecraft To Launch Pad Commences

BQPrimeNationChandrayaan-3 Mission Update: Movement Of LVM3 M4 Vehicle With Spacecraft To Launch Pad Commences
This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3.

06 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@isro</p></div>
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday said that the movement of the LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced.

This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

ISRO has shared pictures on its official Twitter handle. Take a look:

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. 

ISRO has said the lunar mission is slated to be launched between July 13 and July 19. “We are aiming to launch it on July 13”, PTI quoted an ISRO official as saying.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

