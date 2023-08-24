Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Takes A Walk On The Moon; Check Latest Update
Chandrayaan 3's LM Vikram touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that Chandrayaan-3's rover ramped down from the Lander on the lunar surface and "India took a walk on the moon".
On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, ISRO in a post said, ""Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India--Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!"
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Latest Update
In precision landing, Chandrayaan 3's LM Vikram touched down the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, sending the nation into wild celebrations.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday toasted the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, crediting it to the “pain and agony” of all the scientists who persevered on it, and expressed confidence that the space agency would similarly land a spacecraft on Mars in the coming years.
Acknowledging the contribution of a generation of leadership by the scientists of the country's space agency for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, he said this is an "incremental progress" and "definitely a huge one."
"It (success of Chandrayaan-3 mission) gives confidence to configure missions to not only go to the Moon, but also to go to Mars, sometimes (perhaps) land on Mars, may be in future go to Venus and other planets...," he said.
India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
Meanwhile, ISRO also released the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Images
"The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the space agency said.
