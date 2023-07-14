Chandrayaan 3 Launch Today: Netizens Say 'India Is Ready' As Countdown Begins

Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3, netizens on Friday extended their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Citizens, politicians, actors and sports personalities have expressed their excitement on social media.

The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.