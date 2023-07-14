Chandrayaan 3 Launch Today: Netizens Say 'India Is Ready' As Countdown Begins
As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3, netizens on Friday extended their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Citizens, politicians, actors and sports personalities have expressed their excitement on social media.
The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a tweet said that a "billion hearts are praying" for the scientists at ISRO.
'Voice of cricket' Harsha Bhogle has termed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as "a huge moment."
"My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today," AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.
Check out some of the other tweets as ISRO prepares to script history:
And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. ð https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023
My best wishes to the entire team at @isro on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own #AndhraPradesh today.— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 14, 2023
Anyone else excited about #Chandrayan3? So hoping it goes well. It will be a huge moment— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2023
Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message "Vijayee Bhava", at Puri Beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2aPy8uXgOy— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2023
India is ready ð®ð³ð. #Chandrayaan #Chandrayan3 #isroindia #ISRO #india pic.twitter.com/96jp8R98S0— Ashutosh Dubey (@ashutoshdubeyAA) July 14, 2023
Big day for India & @isro. Let's make India proud Chandrayaan 3 ð®ð³ð¯— Vishant Kumar â¦ï¸ (@vishantkk) July 14, 2023
Launch: 14July, 2:35 PM pic.twitter.com/TRrKfIyyPm
Get ready Chandrayaan 3 â¤ï¸— Viva La RaSa ð®ð³ð© (@RaviSANKHI) July 14, 2023
On 13th July.ð«¡
So excited ð¥¹#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/4AO1LKa0XO
Chandrayaan 3, EXCITED— Manish Pandey (à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤· à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¯) join2manish.eth (@join2manish) July 13, 2023
Big ups for team ISRO, entire space, astronomy enthusiasts, scientist, mathematicians, technologists
Celebrate them, words on encouragement, no matter what the result is, hope for the best ð®ð³ð
ðâï¸ð°ï¸ðððððððððð
The launch of Chandrayaan 3 under visionary leadership, of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, stands as a remarkable testament to India's unwavering spirit. It transcends boundaries and showcases our technological prowess.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2023
This significant milestone propels our nation forward, servingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/I5GGIB3W7F
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday told PTI that Chandrayaan-3's successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.
He said this will also help India boost its share in the global space business. Currently India’s share in the 600 billion-dollar industry is an abysmal 2%.
Chandrayan-2 managed to land on the Moon but failed to do a soft landing due to some software and mechanical issues. Now they have worked on every aspect of it for four years and are hopeful to do a soft landing, the former scientist said.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Live?
The Chandrayaan-3 launch can be viewed live on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. People can live stream the much awaited launch on ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channels. Viewers can also watch Chandrayaan-3 launch below: