BQPrimeNationChandrayaan 3 Launch Today: Netizens Say 'India Is Ready' As Countdown Begins
ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Today: Netizens Say 'India Is Ready' As Countdown Begins

As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

14 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter</p><p>@ISRO</p></div>
Source: Twitter

@ISRO

Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3, netizens on Friday extended their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Citizens, politicians, actors and sports personalities have expressed their excitement on social media.

The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a tweet said that a "billion hearts are praying" for the scientists at ISRO.

'Voice of cricket' Harsha Bhogle has termed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as "a huge moment."

"My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today," AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Check out some of the other tweets as ISRO prepares to script history:

ALSO READ

Senco Gold Shares Open At 35.96% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut

Opinion
Senco Gold Shares Open At 35.96% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut
Read More

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday told PTI that Chandrayaan-3's successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.

He said this will also help India boost its share in the global space business. Currently India’s share in the 600 billion-dollar industry is an abysmal 2%.

Chandrayan-2 managed to land on the Moon but failed to do a soft landing due to some software and mechanical issues. Now they have worked on every aspect of it for four years and are hopeful to do a soft landing, the former scientist said.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Live?

The Chandrayaan-3 launch can be viewed live on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. People can live stream the much awaited launch on ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channels. Viewers can also watch Chandrayaan-3 launch below:

video
ALSO READ

Wipro Shares Gain The Most In One-Month High After It Raises Q2 Revenue Guidance 

Opinion
Wipro Shares Gain The Most In One-Month High After It Raises Q2 Revenue Guidance 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT