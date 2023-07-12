Chandrayaan-3 Launch On July 14: Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Moon Mission

The launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's most awaited mission this year is less than 48 hours away.

As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched on Friday, July 14, at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

ISRO tweeted on Tuesday that the ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.

Along with the tweet, the space agency also shared a mission brochure containing all the information regarding Chandrayaan-3. Let's take a look: