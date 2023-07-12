Chandrayaan-3 Launch On July 14: Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Moon Mission
As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's most awaited mission this year is less than 48 hours away.
ISRO tweeted on Tuesday that the ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.
Along with the tweet, the space agency also shared a mission brochure containing all the information regarding Chandrayaan-3. Let's take a look:
Chandrayaan-3 mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2023
Mission brochure: https://t.co/cCnH05sPcW pic.twitter.com/oqV1TYux8V
"Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission is ready to take off in the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 launcher. ISRO is crossing new frontiers by demonstrating soft landing on the lunar surface by its lunar module and demonstrate roving on the lunar terrain," the brochure said.
"It is expected to be supportive to ISRO’s future interplanetary missions. Additionally the deployment of rover and in-situ scientific experiment will scale new heights in lunar expeditions by deploying Rover. Yes, ISRO is bringing the Moon closer to us," it added.
What Is Chandrayaan-3 Mission Sequence?
The mission is divided into ten phases:
1. Earth Centric Phase (Phase-1)
Pre-launch Phase
Launch and Ascent Phase
Earth-bound Manoeuvre Phase
2. Lunar Transfer Phase (Phase-2)
Transfer Trajectory Phase
Moon Centric Phase
Lunar Orbit Insertion Phase (LOI) (Phase-3)
Moon-bound Manoeuvre Phase (Phase-4)
PM and Lunar Module Separation (Phase-5)
De-boost Phase (Phase-6)
Pre-landing Phase (Phase-7)
Landing Phase (Phase-8)
Normal Phase for Lander and Rover (Phase-9)
Moon Centric Normal Orbit Phase (100 km circular orbit) - For Propulsion Module (Phase-10)
Propulsion Module
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.
The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to till 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.
The main function of the Propulsion Module is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection orbit to till Lander separation.
Major Specifications Of Propulsion Module (PM)
Lunar Polar Orbit: From 170 x 36500 km to lunar polar orbit
Mission life: Carrying Lander Module & Rover upto ~100 x 100 km launch injection. Subsequently, operation of experimental payload for a period of 3 to 6 months.
Structure: Modified version of I-3 K
Dry Mass: 448.62 kg (including pressurant)
Propellant Mass: 1696.39 kg
Total PM Mass: 2145.01 kg
Power Generation: 738 W, Summer solistices and with bias
Communication: S-Band Transponder (TTC) – with IDSN
Attitude Sensors: CASS, IRAP, Micro star sensor
Propulsion System: Bi-Propellant Propulsion System (MMH + MON3)
Major Specifications Of Lander
Mission life: 1 Lunar day (14 Earth days)
Mass: 1749.86 kg including Rover
Power: 738 W (Winter solstice)
Payloads: 3
Dimensions (mm3 ): 2000 x 2000 x 1166
Communication: ISDN, Ch-2 Orbiter, Rover
Landing site: 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E
Major Specifications Of Rover
Mission Life: 1 Lunar day
Mass: 26 kg
Power: 50 W
Payloads: 2
Dimensions (mm3 ): 917 x 750 x 397
Communication: Lander
Source: ISRO
What is LVM3-M4?
LVM3 is the operational heavy-lift launch vehicle of ISRO and has a spectacular pedigree of completing 6 consecutive successful missions. This is the 4th operational flight of LVM3, aims to launch the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).
LVM3-M4 Vehicle Characteristics
Height: 43.5 m
Lift-off Mass: 642 t
Propulsion Stages
Strap-on Motors: 2 x S200 (Solid)
Core Stage: L110 (Liquid)
Upper Stage: C25 (Cryo)
Payload Fairing: 5 m OPLF
LVM3 has proved its versatility to undertake most complex missions like:
Injecting multi-satellites Mission planning to ensure safe relative distance among separated satellites through re-orientation and velocity addition maneuvers.
Multi orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO) and execute interplanetary missions.
India’s largest and heaviest launch vehicle ferrying Indian and international customer satellites.
LVM3-M4 will be launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP), SDSC, SHAR.
Source: ISRO