Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch The Launch Of ISRO's Spacecraft Live?
The mission is slated to be launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark or LVM3 from the spaceport of Sriharikota.
Ahead of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta near Tirupati.
Wearing a black T-shirt, Somanath worshipped at the temple located in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota, where the spaceport is located, PTI reported.
“I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi…I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission,” Somanath told reporters.
In a tweet on Thursday, the national space agency informed that the countdown leading to the launch on Friday at 14:35:17 Hrs. IST has commenced.
Before that, the ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours was concluded.
If everything goes as planned, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon.
A few days earlier, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that there is tremendous excitement across India about the launch of the lunar spacecraft.
ISRO has also shared details about how people of the country can watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3.
How To Watch Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live?
The Chandrayaan-3 launch can be viewed live on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. People can live stream the much awaited launch on ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channels.
LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 13, 2023
The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow at 14:35:17 Hrs. IST has commenced.
Curtain raiser: https://t.co/xn4nRucAMn
WATCH Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Below
How To Watch Chandrayaan-3 Launch On TV?
Chandrayaan-3 launch will be broadcast live on DD National from 14:00 Hrs. IST on July 14, 2023.
The mission is slated to be launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark or LVM3 from the spaceport of Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:
To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.
ISRO's Next Missions
Meanwhile, the ISRO chief has informed that the next launch by the space agency will be a commercial satellite by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) likely at the end of July.
He said the Aditya-L1 mission launch, which is the first space-based Indian mission to study the sun, is likely in August.
(With PTI inputs)