Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch The Launch Of ISRO's Spacecraft Live?

Ahead of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta near Tirupati.

Wearing a black T-shirt, Somanath worshipped at the temple located in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota, where the spaceport is located, PTI reported.

“I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi…I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission,” Somanath told reporters.