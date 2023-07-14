Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Stream: Where And When To Watch ISRO’s Lunar Mission Launch?

The launch of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is just hours away.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday tweeted that the countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Providing an update about the launch, the space agency said that propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed and propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 2-day Official Visit to France said that July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned.

"Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," he tweeted.