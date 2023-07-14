Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Stream: Where And When To Watch ISRO’s Lunar Mission Launch?
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
The launch of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is just hours away.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday tweeted that the countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Providing an update about the launch, the space agency said that propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed and propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 2-day Official Visit to France said that July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned.
"Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," he tweeted.
Here are multiple ways by which you can watch the launch of ISRO's spacecraft live.
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Telecast: How To Watch On TV?
The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch can be watched on DD National from 14:00 Hrs. IST
Where To Watch Chandrayaan 3 Launch Online?
Chandrayaan 3 launch will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website here. Viewers can also watch the launch in the YouTube window below:
The launch will be live-streamed on ISRO's Facebook page as well.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
According to ISRO, it consists of Lander and Rover configuration. It will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit.
The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.
On Thursday, ISRO Chairman S Somanath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta near Tirupati in the run-up to the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
Wearing a black T-shirt, Somanath worshipped at the temple located in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota, where the spaceport is located.
'I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi...I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission,' Somanath told reporters.
'Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23,' he added.