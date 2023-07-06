Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Date, Time, Place, How To Watch Live And All You Need To Know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 next week.

Ahead of the launch, the national space agency on Thursday said that the movement of the LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced.

The development comes after ISRO on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.