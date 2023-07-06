Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Date, Time, Place, How To Watch Live And All You Need To Know
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing on Moon's surface.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 next week.
Ahead of the launch, the national space agency on Thursday said that the movement of the LVM3 M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced.
The development comes after ISRO on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date And Time
ISRO has said the lunar mission is slated to be launched between July 13 and July 19. “We are aiming to launch it on July 13”, PTI quoted an ISRO official as saying. The mission, which will be India's third venture to the moon is reportedly slated to launch at 2:30 PM IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Place
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Vehicle
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3), India's largest rocket.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: How To Watch Chandrayaan 3 Launch?
The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch will be live-streamed on ISRO's official YouTube channel. On Television, viewers can watch the launch on Doordarshan and catch all the live updates online on BQ Prime.
About Chandrayaan-3 Mission
According to the information on ISRO's website, the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:
To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary missions.
The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.
Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post separation of Lander Module.
In March this year, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests that validated its capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch, according to PTI.