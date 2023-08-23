Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: Spacecraft To Soft-Land On Moon's South Pole Today
Track the latest updates for India's third space mission to the Moon here.
- Oldest First
Chandrayaan-3 Components And Mission Objectives: All You Need To Know
Chandrayaan-3 — India's third space mission to the Moon — after a month-long journey is all set to create history on Wednesday. The Lander Module will attempt to touch down near the South Pole of the Moon today. A successful soft-landing will make India the first country to venture into this uncharted region of the Earth's natural satellite.
The Lander Module, comprising the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan', will demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the Moon's surface, roving on the Moon, and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
The lander houses seven scientific payloads. These include Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment, or ChaSTE, to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; an Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity for measuring the seismicity around the landing site, and a Langmuir Probe to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA also part of the payload, and will be used for lunar laser ranging studies.
The rover carries two payloads — a LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope and an Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer — to ascertain the elemental composition around the landing site of Chandrayaan-3.
The Propulsion Module ferrying the Lander Module also has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. It will be operated after the latter separates from it.
The mission life of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface will be of one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on the Earth.
Chandrayaan-3 Lander Sends Images Of The Moon's
Around 48 hours before touchdown, the Lander Module transmitted images of the Moon's surface captured by its Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISROâ¦ pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
'Welcome, Buddy!': Chandryaan-2 Hails Successor
The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter currently in the Moon's orbit has established two-way communication with the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module, ISRO announced on Monday.
Consequently, the Mission Operations Complex now has more routes to reach the Lander Module.
Smooth Sailing, Mission On Schedule, Says ISRO
In the run-up to Chandrayaan-3 attempt to soft-land on the Moon's South Pole, India Space Research Organisation said "the mission is on schedule" and "systems are undergoing regular checks".
The Indian space agency will begin live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operations Complex, ISTRAC in Bengaluru from 5:20 p.m. today.