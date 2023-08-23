Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: Spacecraft To Soft-Land On Moon's South Pole Today

Chandrayaan-3 — India's third space mission to the Moon — after a month-long journey is all set to create history on Wednesday. The Lander Module will attempt to touch down near the South Pole of the Moon today. A successful soft-landing will make India the first country to venture into this uncharted region of the Earth's natural satellite.

The Lander Module, comprising the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan', will demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the Moon's surface, roving on the Moon, and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The lander houses seven scientific payloads. These include Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment, or ChaSTE, to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; an Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity for measuring the seismicity around the landing site, and a Langmuir Probe to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA also part of the payload, and will be used for lunar laser ranging studies.

The rover carries two payloads — a LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope and an Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer — to ascertain the elemental composition around the landing site of Chandrayaan-3.

The Propulsion Module ferrying the Lander Module also has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. It will be operated after the latter separates from it.

The mission life of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface will be of one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on the Earth.