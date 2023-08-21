Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Streaming: How To Watch Vikram Lander Touchdown On Moon?

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 PM IST.

On Monday, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

"Two-way communication between the two is established," the space agency said

The ISRO in a statement said that "India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface."

This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said.

The eagerly anticipated Vikram Landing event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST. Check out the details on the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing: