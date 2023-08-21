Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Streaming: How To Watch Vikram Lander Touchdown On Moon?
The eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST.
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 PM IST.
On Monday, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.
"Two-way communication between the two is established," the space agency said
The ISRO in a statement said that "India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface."
This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said.
The eagerly anticipated Vikram Landing event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST. Check out the details on the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing:
How To Watch Chandrayaan-3 Landing On TV?
The Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcast live on DD National TV and several other news channels.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Streaming
The event will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. The live streaming of the event will also be available on ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers can also watch the LIVE coverage on BQ Prime.
WATCH Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landing LIVE Telecast Here
The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth, ISRO said.
It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation, it added.
ISRO has invited all schools and educational institutions across the nation to play an active role in this historic event.
"The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises," ISRO said.
Moon Images Taken By Chandrayaan-3
The ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre, a major research and development centre of ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISROâ¦ pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.