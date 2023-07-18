Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver

BQPrimeNationChandrayaan-3: ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

18 Jul 2023, 5:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: ISRO’s official Twitter handle).</p></div>
(Source: ISRO’s official Twitter handle).

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

