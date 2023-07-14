Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Launches India's Third Moon Mission

Lauding team ISRO for making India proud, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector."

He said the PM had recently said sky is not the limit and living by his words "I think Chandrayaan has gone beyond the limit of sky to explore the unexplored horizons of the universe beyond."

Today was also a day of vindication, he said while speaking about the late Vikram Sarabhai, hailed as the Father of India's space programme.