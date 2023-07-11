BQPrimeNationChandrayaan-3: ISRO Conducts Launch Rehearsal Ahead Of July 14 Countdown
ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Conducts Launch Rehearsal Ahead Of July 14 Countdown

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

11 Jul 2023, 6:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Twitter/ISRO)</p></div>
(Photo: Twitter/ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark or LVM 3 from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT