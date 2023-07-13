Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown Begins July 13

BQPrimeNationChandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown Begins July 13
The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

13 Jul 2023, 12:29 AM IST
BQPrime
In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, "The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow." The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2:35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark or LVM3 from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.

