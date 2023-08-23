Chandrayaan-3: India Becomes First Country To Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon, making India the first country to achieve this feat. It now joins an elite list of three countries—U.S., Russia and China—to successfully land a module on the lunar surface.

The spacecraft launched last month touched the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m., according to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

"India is on the Moon," announced ISRO Chief S Somanath after the Vikram lander module was on the moon. Celebrations broke out at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module made the soft landing.