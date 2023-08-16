Chandrayaan-3: Final Lunar Bound Orbit Maneuver Performed Successfully; Here's What's Next

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully performed the final and fifth Lunar bound maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

In a tweet posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said that today's successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.

"It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys. Separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023," ISRO said.