Chandrayaan-3: Final Lunar Bound Orbit Maneuver Performed Successfully; Here's What's Next
ISRO said that today's successful firing has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully performed the final and fifth Lunar bound maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
In a tweet posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said that today's successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.
"It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys. Separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023," ISRO said.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update
With this, the lunar bound maneuvres are completed.
Post its launch on July 14, India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on August 6, 9 and 14.
As the mission progressed, a series of manoeuvres were being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.
PTI citing ISRO sources reported that after separation, the lander is expected to undergo a 'deboost' (the process of slowing down) to place it in an orbit, where the Perilune (closest point to the Moon) is 30 kilometres and Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km, from where the soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon will be attempted on August 23.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and that the ability to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the 'trick we have to play' here.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the Moon's surface.
The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
