Centre’s IT Rules Against Fake News May Be Excessive, Says Bombay High Court

The bench referred to the Citizenship Act and said, “If someone writes an opinion that the effect of the provisions of this Act was such and such, then could such an opposing view be ordered to be taken down as fake, false, and misleading? Because statute comes under government business.”

“Is there nothing in the Rules that gives us a clue as to what the limit is? That this is the limit to what would be considered as fake, false, and misleading. Does speculation make it fake, false, and misleading,” the court questioned.