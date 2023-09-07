Central Railway To Work Half Days On These Days During Festivals

The Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) has accorded approval for Sunday type working that is a half day on September 19, 2023, for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival and November 14, 2023, during Deepavali.

The PRS reservation ticket booking counters shall remain open in the first half while the second half will be off. This is subject to the adequate counters should remain open for emergency working for the convenience of the passengers.