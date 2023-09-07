Central Railway To Work Half Days On These Days During Festivals
Central Railway will be working half days on selected days during festivals. Check out the specific dates and time
The Central Railway on Thursday informed that the PRS reservation ticket booking counters will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm and will remain closed from 2.00 pm to 11 pm all over Central Railway on Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.
The Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) has accorded approval for Sunday type working that is a half day on September 19, 2023, for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival and November 14, 2023, during Deepavali.
The PRS reservation ticket booking counters shall remain open in the first half while the second half will be off. This is subject to the adequate counters should remain open for emergency working for the convenience of the passengers.
Kind attention passengers-— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 7, 2023
On Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 19/9/23 Tuesday &
On Deepavali Festival 14/11/23 Tuesday-
-PRS reservation ticket booking counters will remain OPEN from 08.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs
-And will remain CLOSED from 14.00 hrs to 22.00 hrs all over Central Railway. pic.twitter.com/YrmazCCP3a
Meanwhile, the Central Railway will run 18 Additional unreserved Ganpati Special Trains between Mumbai and Kudal to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2023. Earlier Mumbai division/CR has announced 208 special train services for Ganapati Festival of September 2023 and Western railway has announced 40 special train services for Ganapati Festival 2023. Now total services will be 266.
The Mumbai-Kudal Ganpati Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from September 13 to October 2 and will arrive Kudal 11.30 am same day.
Thespecial will leave Kudal at 12.10 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from September 13 to October 2 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.35 am next day.
The halts are Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangoan, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajpur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.