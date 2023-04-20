Can't Pass All Our Lives Waiting For Constitutional Rights Of Equality: Counsel For Same-Sex Marriage

The CJI said, “At this stage, we can at least steer clear of personal law… Perhaps you all should address us on this aspect.”

Senior advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy, for the petitioners, clarified to the Bench that the issue is not just limited to personal law but to statutory law.

Taking the example of the Hindu Marriage Act, Dr Guruswamy told the court that the reforms in this legislation have been in the context of statutory law.

She referred to the fact that the Hindu Marriage Act included inter-caste and sagotra marriages, which were not permitted in sacramental Hindu law.

The CJI then said, “There may be some amount of sage wisdom in also going about our interpretative task in an incremental manner because otherwise do we confine ourselves to Hindu Marriage Act? What about the Parsi Marriage Act? What about Muslim law?

The Constitution and law are continuously evolving and the court has to be mindful of the fact that we are doing it by the process of interpretation … [There is a need for] some element of judicial discretion going incrementally and covering a canvass for the present… Confine yourselves to this incremental canvas.”

According to the CJI, confining to the incremental canvas is better to allow the society and the Parliament’s perception to evolve over time, because the Parliament has to respond to the evolution of society.

“We cannot deny the fact that undoubtedly a legislative element is involved by way of state and Parliament… We need to balance out various facets… We do not have to decide everything to decide something in this case,” he said.

Justice Kaul stated, “One is the restrictive approach by Rohatgi to only construe Special Marriage Act … whether other issues arise depends on how we interpret these aspects. Other issues may or may not survive the day depending on what view we take on the core issue… Sometimes incremental changes in the issues of social and societal ramifications are possibly better…

“Do not step into personal laws under different religious norms … only say that the Special Marriage Act be interpreted in a manner by reading into it a gender-neutral situation,” he averred.

The CJI then said, “Perhaps then you can assist us on how we can develop the notion of civil union which rarely finds recognition in our statutes, namely the Special Marriage Act.”

The CJI said that after the court delivered Navtej Singh Johar, society has evolved positively, and there is a greater acceptance of same-sex relationships in society.

He said, “There is acceptance which is evolving and in this growing consensus, the court is playing a dialogical role and moving towards a more equal future while being conscious of its own limitations.”

Dr Guruswamy responded that “marriage is not just a question of dignity. It is also a bouquet of rights that LGBTQIA++ is being denied after Navtej Singh Johar.” She gave a personal example of not being able to buy Supreme Court Bar Association insurance along with her same-sex partner.

Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for the petitioners, also pointed out that giving a right to marriage will not be enough if no consequential benefits follow it.

Dr Singhvi also argued that the terminology ‘same-sex marriage’ is not correct, and the better term is two consenting adults. He submitted, “If your Lordship were to hold the right of same-sex marriage is valid, it is not intended to just limit it to same-sex because LGBTQIA++ includes the whole shades of the spectrum.”

Dr Singhvi concluded by stating that states should not be allowed to intervene in the present matter.