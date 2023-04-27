Can Same-Sex Couples Get Welfare Benefits Without Legalising Marriage, Asks Supreme Court

The court posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a “corresponding duty” on it to recognise its social consequences. “You may or may not call it marriage but some label is necessary.”

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, took note of the submissions of the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that “right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose one's partner, right to choose one’s sexual orientation” is a fundamental right.