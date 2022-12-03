Campaigning For Second Phase Of Gujarat Assembly Polls To Conclude; Voting On Dec 5

The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of elections in 93 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will end on Saturday evening with candidates and political parties making the last ditch efforts to woo voters.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on December 1, while elections for the second phase will be conducted on December 5. An average voter turnout of 63.31% was recorded in the first phase.