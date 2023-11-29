Cabinet Approves Extending Free Ration Scheme For 81 Crore Poor People For 5 Years

"Keeping in view welfare of the beneficiaries and in order to strengthen the food security in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the targeted population, and to maintain uniformity across the states, the decision has been taken to continue providing foodgrains, free of cost, under PMGKAY for five years," an official release said.

PMGKAY was introduced in 2020 as a pandemic relief measure, under which 5 kg of free foodgrains per beneficiary per month was provided in addition to the 5 kg of subsidised foodgrain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).