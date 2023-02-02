Budget 2023: Civil Aviation Ministry Gets Rs 3,113-Crore Allocation

The sharp reduction is mainly on account of lower money set aside for AI Asset Holding Ltd., a special purpose vehicle formed by the government and that holds various assets of national carrier Air India.

Tata Group took over control of Air India in January last year following the government's disinvestment process.

In the latest Budget, Rs 1,114.5 crore has been allocated for AI Asset Holding under the public sector undertakings segment of the minister.

For 2022-23, AI Asset Holding was initially allocated Rs 9,259.9 crore, which was later revised to Rs 7,200 crore. However, this allocation was under the 'central sector schemes/ projects'.

On the other hand, the latest budget has hiked the amount for regional air connectivity to Rs 1,244.1 crore for the next financial year starting April 1.

The allocation for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has been increased to Rs 73.8 crore and Rs 309 crore, respectively.

In the next financial year, the Airports Authority of India is to raise Rs 3,448.2 crore by way of Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources.

"Fifty additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds will be revived for improving regional air connectivity," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.