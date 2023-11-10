BSF Jawan Killed In Unprovoked Firing By Pak Rangers Along International Border In Jammu
The firing is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.
A BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Thursday, officials said.
The firing targeting border outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.
The BSF jawan suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital. He was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, the officials said.
The jawan succumbed to injuries, an official told PTI.
"During night intervening 8/9 Nov. 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops," the Border Security Force said in a statement.
Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer Dr. Lakhwinder Singh said that one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1:00 a.m.
Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda village said that the firing started around 12:20 a.m. and later escalated into shelling. "A fear psychosis is prevailing along the IB due to firing and shelling," he said.
On Oct. 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.
On Oct. 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by the rangers in the Arnia sector.
It is the sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on Feb. 25, 2021.