Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi And Parts Of North India

BQPrimeNationEarthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi And Parts Of North India
No causalities or damage to property has been reported so far.

13 Jun 2023, 2:02 PM IST
BQPrime
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India on Tuesday.

According to information from European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The exact date and time at which this earthquake was recorded was 2023-06-13 08:03:48.2 UTC (around 13:33 IST).

As per the latest update, National Centre for Seismology said the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4. The epicentre of the earthquake was Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. No causalities and damage to property reported so far.

This a developing story, will be updated with more information

