World Hand Hygiene Day: 8 Tips To Maintain Good Hand Hygiene
The World Health Organisation observes May 5 as World Hand Hygiene Day
The World Health Organisation observes May 5 as World Hand Hygiene Day. According to WHO, hand hygiene saves millions of lives every year when performed at the right moments during health care. With the world reeling after coronavirus pandemic, it has become even more important to maintain hygiene. On World Hand Hygiene Day, here are 8 steps to maintain good hand hygiene.
Wash your hands frequently
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds that covers all surfaces of your hands and fingers.
Use hand sanitiser
Post COVID, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gained a lot of importance. Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol to cover all surfaces of your hands.
Avoid touching your face frequently
Your hands come into contact with countless surfaces throughout the day which makes it easier for germs to transfer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible.
Wash hands after you cough or sneeze
If you need to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief. Make sure to wash your hand or use a sanitiser to eliminate germs on the hands.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
Use disinfectant wipes or sprays to clean and disinfect frequently touched common surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, taps especially when you are at your workplace.
Use disposable gloves
If you are cleaning or handling potentially contaminated materials, wear disposable gloves to protect your hands.
Don't share personal items randomly
Avoid sharing personal items such as towels, toothbrushes, or make-up, make-up brushes, shaving kit as these items can easily transfer germs.
Keep your hands moisturised
With frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitiser, your skin can get dry. Use a moisturising lotion to keep your hands soft.