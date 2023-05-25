World Meteorological Organization Recognises Three IMD Observatories In India: Find Out Why!

The recognition of centennial weather stations by the World Meteorological Organization currently stands at 291. Congress has recently expanded this number by 118, which includes hydrological and marine stations for the first time.

The World Meteorological Congress acknowledges the importance of long-term weather observations in monitoring climate change. Historical records are necessary to comprehend the present and plan for the future.

The WMO recognized observing stations that have been operational for a century during a ceremony in an effort to encourage governments to preserve scientific history.