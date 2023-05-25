World Meteorological Organization Recognises Three IMD Observatories In India: Find Out Why!
Certificate of recognition were presented to centennial observing stations, which have marked their 100th anniversary of operation
World Meteorological Organization (WMO), recognized three IMD observatories as long-term observing stations for more than 100 years of hydrological observations. These IMD observatories are, Dwarka & Veraval (Gujarat) and Cuttack (Odisha).
Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department and Permanent Representative of India to WMO received the certificates from Gerhard Adrian, the President of WMO in a ceremony organised during WM Congress on 24th May 2023.
The recognition of centennial weather stations by the World Meteorological Organization currently stands at 291. Congress has recently expanded this number by 118, which includes hydrological and marine stations for the first time.
The World Meteorological Congress acknowledges the importance of long-term weather observations in monitoring climate change. Historical records are necessary to comprehend the present and plan for the future.
The WMO recognized observing stations that have been operational for a century during a ceremony in an effort to encourage governments to preserve scientific history.
What Is Hydrological Observation?
The objective of observing the hydrological cycle is to gather dependable information to aid in water resource planning and decision-making, such as managing flood and drought conditions, integrating into hydrological and climate applications and services, and for research purposes.
What Is The Purpose Of Hydrological Reports
The study aims to evaluate groundwater availability and provide commentary on factors such as aquifer depth, type, potential yields, and water quality.