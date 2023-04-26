Who Is Shelly Oberoi, Delhi's New Mayor? All You Need To Know About This AAP Councillor

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was unanimously re-elected as mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. With this, Oberoi got another term as mayor of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her re-appointment and said

'Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations