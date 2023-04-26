Who Is Shelly Oberoi, Delhi's New Mayor? All You Need To Know About This AAP Councillor
Find out more about the newly elected Mayor of MCD
Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was unanimously re-elected as mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. With this, Oberoi got another term as mayor of Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her re-appointment and said
'Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations
Shelly Oberoi was finally elected as Delhi Mayor after three unsuccessful attempts to hold elections for the position of Mayor. The 39-year-old member of the Aam Aadmi Party, was elected as the new mayor of the city with 150 votes.
The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.
The civic polls were held on December 4 last year and were the first after after re-unification of the Municipal Corporation of North, South and East Delhi into a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Now, lets take a quick look at the career and life of Delhi's new Mayor, Shelly Oberoi
Who is Shelly Oberoi
Born in Delhi in 1983 - Dr. Shelly Oberoi had been elected councillor from Ward 86 in the civic elections. She has done her PhD from IGNOU’s School of Management Studies, Bachelor of Commerce from Janki Devi Memorial College and Master of Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University.
She has also worked as an assistant professor in several reputed universities including Delhi University.
Shelly Oberoi's Early Life And Political Career
Oberoi joined Aam Aadmi Party as an activist in 2013 and became the Vice President of AAP's women’s wing in 2021.
She won 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election from Ward 86 which comes under Patel Nagar Assembly constituency.
On December 23, 2022 - AAP nominated her as their mayoral candidate.
She was elected as the Mayor of Delhi on February 22, 2023; winning by 34 votes against the BJP candidate Rekha Gupta and on April 26, 2023 she again got re-elected as the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her name from the mayoral post.
After being re-elected as Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi took to Twitter to thank people of Delhi for the trust they have showed in her. She said
'Wholeheartedly thank the people of Delhi for the love and trust they have showered upon @AamAadmiParty. It is because of this mandate that we have been elected once again. We promise that the AAP Govt will live up to everyone's expectations and transform Delhi.'