Who Is Arjun Ram Meghwal, The Newly Appointed Union Law Minister

Born on December 20, 1953, Meghwal hails from Bikaner in Rajasthan and is an elected MP from the region.

He holds a graduation degree in Arts (B.A.) & Law (L.L.B.) from the Sri Dungar College in Bikaner. He did his post-graduation from the same college and got the Masters Degree in Arts (M.A). Later, Meghwal did Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the Philippines University.

He is a retired IAS officer and has served as District Magistrate (Collector) in the Government of Rajasthan.

Arjun Ram Meghwal was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 and was reelected in 2014 as well. During his second term, he was BJP's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

Currently, he is also the Union Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture. Previously, he was been a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.