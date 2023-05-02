What Is DIKSHA? All About The Made In India Platform For School Education

Users can select their role and further enter their class and other details. This open-source technology makes it convenient for students to learn and explore their knowledge more than their textbooks.

Besides, during the pandemic, this platform played a significant role, in encouraging an uninterrupted educational session for learners. With this platform, teachers found it convenient to explain complex concepts interactively.

Learners and teachers no longer have to wander across different platforms to learn. Instead, they can rely on DIKSHA-one stop educational guide platform to teach and learn classes I-XII digitally.