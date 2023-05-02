What Is DIKSHA? All About The Made In India Platform For School Education
DIKSHA offers an exceptional one-stop eLearning education platform for accessible education to every Indian.
What Is DIKSHA?
DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) is a platform designed to explore and advance school education. This is an initiative of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Education.
All Union Territories, States, and central autonomous boards including CBSE have adopted this platform which was launched in 2017. DIKSHA was built with strategy and approach paper technique and acts as a National Teacher Platform.
Teachers and learners can explore this platform in 36 Indian languages.
The following comprises DIKSHA’s core ecosystem:
Experts
Educationist
Institutions- Autonomous, non-government, government, and private companies
Organizations
How To Navigate On DIKSHA?
The website offers four clear options namely, NCERT, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling), CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), and states and UTs.
Users can select their role and further enter their class and other details. This open-source technology makes it convenient for students to learn and explore their knowledge more than their textbooks.
Besides, during the pandemic, this platform played a significant role, in encouraging an uninterrupted educational session for learners. With this platform, teachers found it convenient to explain complex concepts interactively.
Learners and teachers no longer have to wander across different platforms to learn. Instead, they can rely on DIKSHA-one stop educational guide platform to teach and learn classes I-XII digitally.
What To Expect From DIKSHA?
Energized Textbook
Teacher Professional Development
Question Bank
Content Sourcing
Content Authoring
Quizzes
Content Consumption
Data Tools and Dashboards
Chatbot
Digital Credentials
Collaboration
Phygital
CQube
Surveys
Language Translations
Mentoring
Sunbird Registry and Credentials
What Is NCERT?
NCERT, an acronym for National Council of Educational Research and Training, is an independent body established in 1961. The Government of India has an integral role in the establishment of this body.
The NCERT advises and guides the State and Central governments on varied programs and policies for improved school education.
NCERT and its subsidiary’s fundamental goal is to encourage, promote, and coordinate research in different areas related to school education. This includes:
Developing educational kits
Crafting and publishing model textbooks, journals, newsletters
Supplementary material
Digital material (Multimedia)
They shoulder the responsibility of managing in-service and pre-service training of teachers. Simultaneously, constantly work on designing and disseminating creative innovative educational practices and techniques.
This self-governed body networks and collaborates with several educational universities, state educational departments, institutions, and NGOs.
This free-standing body is a powerhouse of information and ideas for school education. They act as a nodule point of contact for the universal elementary education system. Alongside these, the NCERT institute concentrates on training, growth, extension, dissemination activities, and publication.
The NCERT is a go-to stop to explore global bilateral cultural exchange programs in the school education space.
With DIKSHA, NCERT has extended a new eLearning reign for learners, teachers, and educational institutions. Indian educational system is embarking on a new journey with this one-stop digital education solution.
A digital education solution that inspires students to learn from all parts of the country in their preferred language and convenience. Education is no longer a hurdle in the growth of a learner and students can opt for courses on the mobile app or the website.