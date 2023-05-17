What Are Non-Sugar Sweeteners? Why Has WHO Advised To Not Use Them For Weight Control?

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) advising people not to use them to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.

In a statement, the global health body said that the recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence which suggests that use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

"Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults."