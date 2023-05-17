What Are Non-Sugar Sweeteners? Why Has WHO Advised To Not Use Them For Weight Control?
These sweeteners are commonly available sugar substitutes advertised as low in calories to manage weight loss.
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) advising people not to use them to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.
In a statement, the global health body said that the recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence which suggests that use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.
"Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults."
What Are Non-Sugar Sweeteners?
These sweeteners are commonly available sugar substitutes advertised as low in calories to manage weight loss.
Acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives are few of the commonly found non-sugar sweeteners.
"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety said.
"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," he added.
The WHO said that the recommendation applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes.
The recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories and are therefore not considered NSS.
"The WHO guideline on NSS is part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of NCDs worldwide," the statement said.