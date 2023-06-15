Monsoon 2023: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Duststorm, Heatwave Alert For These States
India Meteorological Department issued warnings for a few states from June 15 to June 19.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a few states for Heavy rainfall, Hailstorms, Duststorm, Thundersquall, and Heatwaves from June 15 to June 19.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Gujarat on 15th & 17th June.
East Rajasthan on 16th & 19th June.
Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, & Karikal, Kerala & Mahe and South interior Karnataka on 18th and 19th June.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 15th to 19th June.
West Madhya Pradesh and Rayalseema on 19th June.
Thundersquall Alert In These States
As per IMD, Thundersqualls may occur in some pockets of Uttarakhand on the 18th & 19th June.
Heatwave Alert In These States
Warm nights likely to prevail over:
East Madhya Pradesh on 15th & 16th June.
Heatwave with warm night likely to prevail over:
East Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th June.
Heatwave likely to prevail over:
Telangana from 15th to 17th June.
Gangetic West Bengal from 15th to 18th June.
Chattisgarh and Jharkhand from 15th to 19th June.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 18th June.
Bihar on 18th & 19th June.
Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over:
Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 15th & 16th June.
Odisha during 15th to 19th June.
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorms may occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on 18th and 19th June.
Duststorm Alert In These States
Duststorms may occur in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on 15th June.