Monsoon 2023: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Duststorm, Heatwave Alert For These States

Warm nights likely to prevail over:

East Madhya Pradesh on 15th & 16th June.

Heatwave with warm night likely to prevail over:

East Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th June.

Heatwave likely to prevail over:

Telangana from 15th to 17th June.

Gangetic West Bengal from 15th to 18th June.

Chattisgarh and Jharkhand from 15th to 19th June.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 18th June.

Bihar on 18th & 19th June.

Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over: