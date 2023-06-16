Monsoon 2023 Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning Expected In These States
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy Rainfall and Wind Warning from June 15 to June 17.
Heavy Rainfall In These Places
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over
Kachchh
Devbhumi Dwarka
Jamnagar
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over
Porbandar
Rajkot
Morbi & Junagarhz
Districts of Gujarat
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region on June 15.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over:
North Gujarat
South Rajasthan on June 16
Southeast Rajasthan adjoining North Gujarat region on June17
Wind Warning In These States
Wind warning along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts
Kachchh
Devbhumi Dwarka
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Rajkot
Junagarh
Morbi districts
Gulf of Kutch
Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are prevailing along & off Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts.
Wind speeds are expected to increase gradually, reaching up to 115-125 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph in the afternoon and night of June 15 in areas including Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts.
Wind speeds are expected to decrease gradually in the Kachchh and adjoining districts of Saurashtra & Kutch by the early morning of June 16, reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. By the afternoon of June 16, squally wind speeds are expected to reach 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.
Wind Warning for South Rajasthan
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over South Rajasthan during June 16 noon to evening and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph till mid-night of June 16.