Monsoon 2023 Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning Expected In These States

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over

Kachchh

Devbhumi Dwarka

Jamnagar

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over

Porbandar

Rajkot

Morbi & Junagarhz

Districts of Gujarat

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region on June 15.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over: