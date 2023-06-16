BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023 Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning Expected In These States
Monsoon 2023 Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning Expected In These States

IMD issued warnings for a few states for Heavy Rainfall and Wind Warning from June 15 to June 17.

16 Jun 2023, 5:26 PM IST
BQPrime
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy Rainfall and Wind Warning from June 15 to June 17.

Heavy Rainfall In These Places

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over

  • Kachchh

  • Devbhumi Dwarka

  • Jamnagar

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over

  • Porbandar

  • Rajkot

  • Morbi & Junagarhz

  • Districts of Gujarat

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region on June 15.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over:

  • North Gujarat

  • South Rajasthan on June 16

  • Southeast Rajasthan adjoining North Gujarat region on June17

Wind Warning In These States

Wind warning along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts

  • Kachchh

  • Devbhumi Dwarka

  • Porbandar

  • Jamnagar

  • Rajkot

  • Junagarh

  • Morbi districts

  • Gulf of Kutch

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are prevailing along & off Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts.

Wind speeds are expected to increase gradually, reaching up to 115-125 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph in the afternoon and night of June 15 in areas including Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts.

Wind speeds are expected to decrease gradually in the Kachchh and adjoining districts of Saurashtra & Kutch by the early morning of June 16, reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. By the afternoon of June 16, squally wind speeds are expected to reach 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Wind Warning for South Rajasthan

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over South Rajasthan during June 16 noon to evening and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph till mid-night of June 16.

