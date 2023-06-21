Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States

Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

South interior Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 21st June.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh on 21st & 22nd June.

Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 23rd June.

Assam & Meghalaya and Uttarakhand on 23rd June.

Konkan & Goa on 23rd to 25th June.

Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh on 24th & 25th June.

Uttar Pradesh on 21st & 25th June.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st, 22nd, 25th June.

Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Maharashtra on 25th June.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 21st to 25th June.

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall may occur in some places over: