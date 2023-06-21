Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy rainfall from June 21 to June 25th.
Heavy Rainfall In These States
Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
South interior Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 21st June.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh on 21st & 22nd June.
Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 23rd June.
Assam & Meghalaya and Uttarakhand on 23rd June.
Konkan & Goa on 23rd to 25th June.
Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh on 24th & 25th June.
Uttar Pradesh on 21st & 25th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st, 22nd, 25th June.
Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Maharashtra on 25th June.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 21st to 25th June.
Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall may occur in some places over:
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st & 22nd June.
Assam and Meghalaya on 22nd June.
Odisha on 23rd & 24th June.
Uttarakhand on 24th & 25th June.