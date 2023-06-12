Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Surface Winds, Warnings In These States
IMD issued warnings for a few states from June 12 to June 16.
The India Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for ThunderSquall, Heavy rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwaves from June 12 to June 16.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall which may occur in isolated places over:
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during June 12 to June 16.
Saurashtra & Kutch on June 14 and June 16.
Gujarat on June 14.
North-East region during June 12 to June 16.
Heavy to Extremely heavy rainfall occur in isolated places over:
Assam & Meghalaya during June 14 to June 16.
Saurashtra & Kutch on June 15.
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorms may occur in isolated places of:
Himachal Pradesh on June 13 and June 14..
Uttarakhand on June 14 and June 15.
Strong Surface Wind Alert In These States
Strong surface winds may prevail under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy:
Gujarat state from June 12 to June 16.
Thundersquall Alert In These States
Thundersquall with wind speed (50-60kmph) may occur in some pockets of:
West Rajasthan on June 16.
Heatwave to Severe Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave to severe heatwave likely to continue over Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 12 to June 13.
Heatwave likely to prevail over:
Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 14 to June 16
Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from June 12 to Jun 16.
Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on June 12 & June 13.
