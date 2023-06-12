BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Surface Winds, Warnings In These States
ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Surface Winds, Warnings In These States

IMD issued warnings for a few states from June 12 to June 16.

12 Jun 2023, 4:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Surface Winds, Warnings In These States

The India Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for ThunderSquall, Heavy rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwaves from June 12 to June 16.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall which may occur in isolated places over:

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during June 12 to June 16.

  • Saurashtra & Kutch on June 14 and June 16.

  • Gujarat on June 14.

  • North-East region during June 12 to June 16.

Heavy to Extremely heavy rainfall occur in isolated places over:

  • Assam & Meghalaya during June 14 to June 16.

  • Saurashtra & Kutch on June 15.

Hailstorm Alert In These States

Hailstorms may occur in isolated places of:

  • Himachal Pradesh on June 13 and June 14..

  • Uttarakhand on June 14 and June 15.

Strong Surface Wind Alert In These States

Strong surface winds may prevail under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy:

  • Gujarat state from June 12 to June 16.

Thundersquall Alert In These States

Thundersquall with wind speed (50-60kmph) may occur in some pockets of:

  • West Rajasthan on June 16.

Heatwave to Severe Heatwave Alert In These States

Heatwave to severe heatwave likely to continue over Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 12 to June 13.

Heatwave likely to prevail over:

  • Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 14 to June 16

  • Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from June 12 to Jun 16.

  • Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on June 12 & June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT