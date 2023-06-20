Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave Alert For These States

IMD mentioned about heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Southwest Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, South interior Karnataka on 20th June.

Arunachal Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 21st June.

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on 22nd and 23rd June.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 20 to 22nd June.

Uttarakhand on 20th, 23rd & 24th June.

Konkan & Goa, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh on 23rd & 24th June.

Coastal Karnataka on 24th June.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Northeast Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh on 20th June.

Assam & Meghalaya on 21st June.

Odisha on 23rd & 24th June.

Heavy to Extremely heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over: