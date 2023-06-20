Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave Alert For These States

BQPrimeNationWeather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave Alert For These States
India Meteorological Department has issued these warnings for June 20 to June 24.

20 Jun 2023, 4:22 PM IST
BQPrime
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning from 20th to 24th of June. In a tweet IMD mentioned the few states where heavy rainfall & heatwave might occur.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

IMD mentioned about heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Southwest Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, South interior Karnataka on 20th June.

  • Arunachal Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 21st June.

  • Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on 22nd and 23rd June.

  • North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 20 to 22nd June.

  • Uttarakhand on 20th, 23rd & 24th June.

  • Konkan & Goa, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh on 23rd & 24th June.

  • Coastal Karnataka on 24th June.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Northeast Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh on 20th June.

  • Assam & Meghalaya on 21st June.

  • Odisha on 23rd & 24th June.

Heavy to Extremely heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Assam & Meghalaya on 20th June.

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st June.

Heatwave Warning

Heatwaves are likely to continue in some pockets over:

  • East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 20th June.

  • Vidarbha and Chattisgarh on 20th & 21st June.

