IMD Weather Update: Orange & Yellow Alert Issued For These States With Heavy Rainfall Warning
Assam, Meghalaya and these are the states where IMD has predicted heavy rainfall
Southwest Monsoon has now entered in the entire country. In the recent bulletin issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), many states across the country have been put on orange and yellow alert with respect to the expected rainfall activity in these regions. The weather department has also shared the list of places where there is a chance of heavy rainfall.
Here is the full list of states where IMD has issued orange & yellow alerts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over:
Assam & Meghalaya
Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Bihar
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Coastal Karnataka
South Interior Karnataka Kerala & Mahe
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Gangetic West Bengal
Odisha
Jharkhand
East Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Konkan & Goa
Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
Rayalaseema
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Thunderstorms with lightning is likely over
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
West Bengal & Sikkim
Odisha
Jharkhand
Bihar
Uttarakhand
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over west-central & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea, South & West Central Bay of Bengal.
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off