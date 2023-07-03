IMD Weather Update: Orange & Yellow Alert Issued For These States With Heavy Rainfall Warning

BQPrimeNationIMD Weather Update: Orange & Yellow Alert Issued For These States With Heavy Rainfall Warning
Assam, Meghalaya and these are the states where IMD has predicted heavy rainfall

03 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Photo: PTI</p></div>
Photo: PTI

Southwest Monsoon has now entered in the entire country. In the recent bulletin issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), many states across the country have been put on orange and yellow alert with respect to the expected rainfall activity in these regions. The weather department has also shared the list of places where there is a chance of heavy rainfall.

Here is the full list of states where IMD has issued orange & yellow alerts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over:

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • South Interior Karnataka Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Gangetic West Bengal

  • Odisha

  • Jharkhand

  • East Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

  • Rayalaseema

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Thunderstorms with lightning is likely over

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • West Bengal & Sikkim

  • Odisha

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • Uttarakhand

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over west-central & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea, South & West Central Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Maharashtra

  • Gulf of Mannar

  • Lakshadweep area

  • South & central BayofBengal off Sri Lanka coast, Andaman Sea

