Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert And Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States
These are the states where there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall as per the India Meteorological Department.
As the monsoon entes in almost every part of the country, there is some relief for everyone after the scorching heat waves.
In its daily forecast, IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls with thunderstorms.
Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings.
Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over:
Madhya Pradesh
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Coastal AndhraPradesh
Yanam
Telangana
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Karaikal
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over:
Vidarbha
Madhya Pradesh
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
East Rajasthan
Gujarat Region
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh
Kerala & Mahe
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Gujarat Region
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh
Kerala & Mahe
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over
Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of east Central Arabian Sea.
Squally weather speed reaching 40- 45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off the coasts of:
Kerala
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Gulf of Mannar
Lakshadweep Comorin area
Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.
27 June 2023: #Weather Warning— NDMA India | à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤£ ð®ð³ (@ndmaindia) June 27, 2023
Source: @Indiametdept
â¦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over #Vidarbha, #MadhyaPradesh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over #HimachalPradesh, #Uttarakhand, East #Rajasthan, pic.twitter.com/pvXUVcB9IE