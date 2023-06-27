BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert And Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States
Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert And Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States

These are the states where there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall as per the India Meteorological Department.

27 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM IST
BQPrime
As the monsoon entes in almost every part of the country, there is some relief for everyone after the scorching heat waves.

In its daily forecast, IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls with thunderstorms.

Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Coastal AndhraPradesh

  • Yanam

  • Telangana

  • Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry

  • Karaikal

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over:

  • Vidarbha

  • Madhya Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • East Rajasthan

  • Gujarat Region

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Tripura

  • Gujarat Region

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Kerala & Mahe

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Tripura

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over

Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of east Central Arabian Sea.

Squally weather speed reaching 40- 45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off the coasts of:

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Maharashtra

  • Gujarat

  • Gulf of Mannar

  • Lakshadweep Comorin area

  • Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

