Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall, ThunderSquall, Hot & Humid Weather In These States
The India Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for ThunderSquall, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid Weather & Heatwaves from June 9 to June 13.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in isolated places:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th to 11th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 9th and 10th June.
Arunachal Pradesh during 9th to 13th June.
Assam & Meghalaya during 9th to 11th.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th and 13th June.
Kerala & Mahe during 9th and 11th June.
Lakshadweep on 9th and 10th June.
Coastal Karnataka during 9th to 11th June.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over :
Assam and Meghalaya on 12th and 13th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 11th to 13th June.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 9th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #rainfall #weather #WeatherUpdate@DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia
ThunderSquall Warning In These States
ThunderSquall with wind speed (50-60kmph) may occur in some pockets of Uttarakhand on 13th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #winds #weather #WeatherUpdate@DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia
Hot And Humid Weather Alert In These States
Hot air and Humid weather may lead to discomfort weather in pockets of
Konkan & Goa on 9th June.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 9th and 10th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #humid #weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia
Heatwave Alert For These States
Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over Bihar during 9th to 11th June and heatwave on 12th June and 13th June.
Heatwave likely to prevail over :
Uttar Pradesh from 9th to 11th June.
Gangetic West Bengal from 9th to 13th June.
Odisha and Jharkhand from 9th to 12th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 9th and 10th June.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 9th and 10th of June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #HeatWaves #weather #WeatherUpdate@DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia