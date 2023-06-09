Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall, ThunderSquall, Hot & Humid Weather In These States

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in isolated places:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th to 11th June.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 9th and 10th June.

Arunachal Pradesh during 9th to 13th June.

Assam & Meghalaya during 9th to 11th.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th and 13th June.

Kerala & Mahe during 9th and 11th June.

Lakshadweep on 9th and 10th June.

Coastal Karnataka during 9th to 11th June.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over :