Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States

Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Kerala on 13th June.

Gujarat region on 15th June.

Arunachal Pradesh on 13th, 16th and 17th June.

Mizoram and Tripura from 14th to 17th June.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim and Saurashtra & Kutch on 17th June.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 13th to 16th June.

Arunachal Pradesh on 14th and 15th June.

Assam & Meghalaya on 13th and 14th June.

Gujarat on 17th June.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall may occur over in isolated places over: