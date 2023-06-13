Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States
IMD has issued warnings for a few states from June 13 to June 17.
The India Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy rainfall, Hailstorms, Hot & Humid Weather & Heatwaves from June 13 to June 17.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Kerala on 13th June.
Gujarat region on 15th June.
Arunachal Pradesh on 13th, 16th and 17th June.
Mizoram and Tripura from 14th to 17th June.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim and Saurashtra & Kutch on 17th June.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 13th to 16th June.
Arunachal Pradesh on 14th and 15th June.
Assam & Meghalaya on 13th and 14th June.
Gujarat on 17th June.
Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall may occur over in isolated places over:
South-West Rajasthan and Gujarat region on 16th June.
South Rajasthan on 17th June.
Meghalaya during 15th to 17th June.
Saurashtra and Kutch during 13th to 16th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #heavyrainfall #Weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/vQdxz10Pns— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorms may occur in isolated places of:
Himachal Pradesh on 14th and June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #hailstorm #Weather #WeatherUpdate@DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/dWJ6CTdYeO— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave likely to prevail over:
Telangana and West Uttar Pradesh on 13th and 14th June.
Vidarbha and East Uttar Pradesh from 13th to 15th June.
Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 13th to 17th June.
Warning of the day. #India #IMD #heatwave #Weather #WeatherUpdate@DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/rsrLjOJ77l— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023