Monsoon 2023 Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwave Alerts Issued For These States
IMD has issued warnings for a few states for from June 14 to June 18.
The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Thundersquall, and Heatwave from June 14 to June 18.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 14th June.
Gujarat on 15th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 14th to 16th June.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 14th to 18th June.
Arunachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th June.
Uttarakhand, South Haryana, South-West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka on 18th June.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh from 14th to 16th June.
East Rajasthan on 16th June.
Assam & Meghalaya from 14th to 18th June.
Heavy to Very Heavy with extremely heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:
Hailstorm Alert In These States
According to the update by IMD, Hailstorm may occur in isolated places of:
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the 14th and 15th June.
ThunderSquall Alert In These States
Thundersqualls may occur in the pockets of:
West Rajasthan on 15th June.
West Rajasthan on 16th June.
East Rajasthan on 15th & 16th June.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 17th and 18th June.
Uttarakhand on 18th June.
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over
Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 14th to 17th June.
Odisha from 14th to 18th June.
Heatwave likely to prevail over:
East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th & 15th June
Telangana from 14th to 16th June.
Vidharbha, Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha from 14th to 18th June.
Warm Nights likely to occur over:
East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chattisgarh on 14th & 15th June.