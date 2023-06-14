Monsoon 2023 Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwave Alerts Issued For These States

BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023 Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwave Alerts Issued For These States
IMD has issued warnings for a few states for from June 14 to June 18.

14 Jun 2023, 3:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture Use For representation purpose&nbsp;</p></div>
Picture Use For representation purpose 

The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Thundersquall, and Heatwave from June 14 to June 18.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States

Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 14th June.

  • Gujarat on 15th June.

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 14th to 16th June.

  • Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 14th to 18th June.

  • Arunachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th June.

  • Uttarakhand, South Haryana, South-West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka on 18th June.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh from 14th to 16th June.

  • East Rajasthan on 16th June.

  • Assam & Meghalaya from 14th to 18th June.

Heavy to Very Heavy with extremely heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh from 14th to 16th June

  • East Rajasthan on 16th June

  • Assam and Meghalaya from 14th to 18th June

Hailstorm Alert In These States

According to the update by IMD, Hailstorm may occur in isolated places of:

  • Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the 14th and 15th June.

ThunderSquall Alert In These States

Thundersqualls may occur in the pockets of:

  • West Rajasthan on 15th June.

  • West Rajasthan on 16th June.

  • East Rajasthan on 15th & 16th June.

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 17th and 18th June.

  • Uttarakhand on 18th June.

Heatwave Alert In These States

Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 14th to 17th June.

  • Odisha from 14th to 18th June.

    Heatwave likely to prevail over:

  • East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th & 15th June

  • Telangana from 14th to 16th June.

  • Vidharbha, Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha from 14th to 18th June.

    Warm Nights likely to occur over:

  • East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chattisgarh on 14th & 15th June.

