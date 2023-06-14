Monsoon 2023 Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm & Heatwave Alerts Issued For These States

Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 14th June.

Gujarat on 15th June.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 14th to 16th June.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 14th to 18th June.

Arunachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th June.

Uttarakhand, South Haryana, South-West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka on 18th June.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall may occur in isolated places over:

Arunachal Pradesh from 14th to 16th June.

East Rajasthan on 16th June.

Assam & Meghalaya from 14th to 18th June.

Heavy to Very Heavy with extremely heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over: