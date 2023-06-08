Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in isolated places:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th to 10th June.

Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 8th and 10th June.

Assam & Meghalaya and Lakshadweep during 9th to 11th June.

Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe during 9th to 12th June.

Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 10th to 12th June.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over :