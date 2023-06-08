Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD
IMD issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid Weather & Heatwaves from June 8 to June 12.
The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid Weather & Heatwaves from June 8 to June 12.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in isolated places:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th to 10th June.
Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 8th and 10th June.
Assam & Meghalaya and Lakshadweep during 9th to 11th June.
Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe during 9th to 12th June.
Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 10th to 12th June.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places over :
Manipur and Mizoram on 9th June
Kerala and Mahe on 8th June.
Assam and Meghalaya on 12th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #rainfall #weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/0OsoEXDffN— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorm may occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on 11th and 12th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #hailstorm #weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/ssJhpIqqxi— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over :
Bihar during 8th to 11th June.
Heatwave likely to continue over :
Bihar during 12th June
Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 8th to 11th of June.
Heatwave likely to prevail over :
Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 8th to 10th of June.
Telangana on 8th and 9th June.
East Uttar Pradesh during 8th to 11th June.
West Uttar Pradesh during 9th to 11th June.
Hot And Humid Alert In These States
Hot air and Humid weather may lead to discomfort weather in pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalseema on 8th and 9th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #hothumid #weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/AcSHMcQJPM— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave to Severe Heatwave likely to continue over :
Bihar from 8th to 11th June.
Heatwave likely to continue over :
Bihar during 12th June.
Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from 8th to 11th of June.
Heatwave likely to prevail over :
Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from 8th to 10th of June.
Telangana on 8th and 9th June.
East Uttar Pradesh from 8th to 11th June.
West Uttar Pradesh From 9th to 11th June.
Warning of the day.#India #IMD #heatwave #weather #WeatherUpdate @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/bwtTpGUtad— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023