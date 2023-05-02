Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Express In Kerala; Here Are Other Incidents In 2023 So Far

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, it is considered one of India's flagship trains. It can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/h and has state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. The train has been a popular mode of transportation since its launch, especially for long-distance travel.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25.