Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Express In Kerala; Here Are Other Incidents In 2023 So Far
No one was injured in the incident and the windshield of one coach was damaged.
The Vande Bharat Express, one of the fastest train in the country, was pelted with stones on Monday. The incident happened when the train was passing between Tirunavaya and Tirur in Kerala around 5 pm. No one was injured in the incident and the windshield of one coach was damaged.
According to PTI, Railway officials alerted the local police about it. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Southern Railway has decided to strengthen the train's security.
The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, it is considered one of India's flagship trains. It can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/h and has state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. The train has been a popular mode of transportation since its launch, especially for long-distance travel.
PM Narendra Modi flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25.
Other Vande Bharat Stone Pelting Incidents
This is not the first time that the train has been targeted. On 12th March, Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in West Bengal. The incident had also caused damage to several windows.
On April 6, a window glass of Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam was broken due to stone pelting by miscreants. This was the 3rd stone pelting incident reported on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in the last three months.
Earlier this year, while crossing Dalkhola-Telta railway station, a stone pelting incident was recorded on Vande Bharat train in Bihar.