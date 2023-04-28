Good News For US Visa Renewals! US Embassy In India Waives In-Person Interviews For Visa Applicants
Many travellers who had to attend repeated in-person interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate can now skip long wait times
Great news for individuals applying for US visas! The US Embassy has recently extended its visa waiver program to expedite appointment wait times. According to a tweet from the US Embassy in India, applicants who have previously obtained clearance or department authorization on their visas can take advantage of the visa interview waiver process to apply for a new visa.
In a tweet, the US Embassy in India has confirmed the announcement, “More good news for US visa renewals! Travellers with ‘clearance received’ or ‘department authorisation’ on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa.”
Here are the current wait times for US visa interviews in major Indian cities:
US Interview Waiver Process Eligibility:
If you are renewing your visa in the same category and it has expired within the last 48 months, you may be eligible for the interview waiver process.
Consular offices are allowed to waive in-person interview requirements for travelers applying for certain visa categories, including F, H-1, H-3, H-4, and academic J visas, as well as non-blanket L, M, O, P, and Q visas.
Applicants who have had a visa refusal in the past that was not overcome or waived may not be eligible for the interview waiver process.
In How Much Time Visa Application Will Get Accepted?
If the consular officers require more information, they may ask for an in-person interview following the initial one. Applicants should keep in mind that it could take up to three weeks from the time they submit their passport at the Visa Application Center or are informed that their passport is available for collection.
The Biden administration's objective to streamline the US visa application process includes the recent announcement of the interview waiver program, which is a welcome development for many travelers. The news comes as a relief to those who have previously had to attend multiple in-person visa interviews at the Embassy or Consulate.