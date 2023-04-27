BQPrimeNationUPSC Recruitment 2023 Date, Vacancies, Fees And Steps To Apply
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Date, Vacancies, Fees And Steps To Apply

Last chance to apply for various UPSC positions - 146 vacancies available. Apply now at upsconline.nic.in before 11:59 PM today.

27 Apr 2023, 5:41 PM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2023
Today, April 27, 2023, marks the final day for the application process for various positions, advertised by the Union Public Service Commission. There are a total of 146 vacancies available for the below mentioned job roles. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for these positions are advised to swiftly complete their registration on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC: List Of Job Openings

  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 20 vacancies

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 58 vacancies

  • Public Prosecutor - 48 vacancies

  • Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) - 16 vacancies

  • Research Officer (Yoga) - 1 vacancy

  • Research Officer (Naturopathy) - 1 vacancy

  • Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) - 1 vacancy

  • Assistant Architect - 1 vacancy

UPSC Recruitment Last Date And Time For Application:

Last day of UPSC recruitment is April 27, the recruitment process had started on April 8 and will end today at 11:59 PM.

UPSC Recruitment Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs. 25, except for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community who are exempt from the fee. Male candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the full fee.

UPSC Recruitment - Steps To Apply:

  • Step 1 - Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link 'One-time registration (OTR)' and register yourself

  • Step 3 - Apply for the post, and fill the application form

  • Step 4 - Upload all the documents and pay the application fee

  • Step 5 - Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The UPSC vacancies for various positions provide a great opportunity for eligible candidates to pursue their career aspirations. With the last day of the application process approaching, it's important for interested candidates to act swiftly and complete their registration as soon as possible. We wish all the candidates the best of luck in their applications and hope that they achieve their desired results.

